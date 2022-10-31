Your letters...

Local plan is to blame

Sir, — Yet again South Oxfordshire District Council has lost a planning appeal in Shiplake as a result of the lack of a five-year housing supply (Standard, October 21).

Everybody wants to blame the planners but the real fault lies with the failure of the local plan itself, which is supposed to plan for and allocate the new housing the community needs.

How did we get to this unsatisfactory position?

A substantial number of the houses in the plan are allocated on very large strategic sites outside Oxford and Didcot.

While these development sites provide for the identified need, they cannot be delivered in a five-year period due to their size and infrastructure requirements. They are therefore excluded from the five-year calculation.

In any event, when they are consented, they are so large that only the national housebuilders will have the resources to bring them forward and they will no doubt want to keep a stranglehold on the release of the supply to keep the values high, thereby exacerbating the problem.

This could so easily have been avoided. In the draft local plan there was provision for increasing the supply of housing by 10 per cent in the smaller villages of which there were 49 identified.

This would have allowed small- and medium-sized developers like me to promote appropriate sites in the smaller villages of 10 to 20 dwellings, including 40 per cent affordable housing, through a neighbourhood plan process.

These sites could have been delivered quickly, would bring much-needed younger people into our rural communities and would have prevented the unplanned development that we are now seeing across the district.

I have no idea why this eminently sensible policy was deleted but I am guessing that it was down to Nimby political pressure to try to direct development away from the villages on to big sites towards Oxford and Didcot.

As a result, Shiplake is now seeing the consequences of this policy failure and smaller villages are losing vital facilities but it is certainly not the fault of our hard-pressed planning officers. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Neville

Elegant Homes, Reading

No more Tory compassion

Editor, — The current turmoil in British politics has one major underlying cause.

It is not Brexit. It is not the pandemic. It is not Putin, Corbyn or any of the other contributing factors.

It is the lack of PR, proportional representation.

When UKIP won millions of votes it was rewarded with negligible representation.

This fly-tipped all of David Cameron’s “fruitcakes, loonies, and closet racists” into the Tory party with calamitous results.

The end of compassionate conservatism. Maybe the end of conservatism itself. And, sadly, the certain end of the United Kingdom. — Yours faithfully,

James Kelso

Gorwell, Watlington

Brief guide for confused

There has been turmoil in the political arena recently and many of your readers may be confused.

The mainstream media are no help, merely delighting in the newsworthy sensation of it all.

How does the country confront the multiple problems of high inflation, high taxation, falling economic activity and high demand for welfare such as healthcare and social care?

Not to mention climate change and the need to fund the fight in Ukraine.

The answer is that the Government needs to set the conditions for:

•High disposable incomes

•Incentives for wealth- creating enterprises to invest in automation, thus improving productivity

• Lower property prices and lower mortgage costs

• Banks providing proper scrutiny for requests for loans for wealth creation

• Small state and low government borrowing

• Reduced need for welfare due to full and well-paid employment.

These require the removal of barriers to production.

All taxes are counter-productive in the sense that they discourage enterprise and efficient production.

High welfare payments discourage workers. Cheap money, in the wrong context, ends up in asset inflation. That is another brake on production.

In the housing market it makes it harder for everyone to access the places they need to live.

All politicians with the exception of a few in the wilderness and many economists are blind to the necessity to remove the capitalised rent clogging up the economy. This is done by assessing the different rent levels that are created in different places when societies develop.

The Government then levies an annual charge based on these assessments.

Production in the areas under-used at present becomes profitable. “Levelling up” in the nation.

More importantly, entrepreneurs will find it easier to access the premises they need because property is no longer inflated by capitalised rent.

As entrepreneurs come forward, other individuals have a new choice whether to follow others’ lead and set up in business too or become an employee of those enterprises already set up, large or small.

With that, free choice wages naturally rise to the level commensurate with that which an entrepreneur earns. All the desirable conditions outlined above follow from that. — Yours faithfully,

Robin Coates

Henley

Wilful negligence

So John Howell thinks the “mini-budget” was a “mistake” (Standard, October 21).

Both Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have prior histories of not listening to advice or doing due diligence on the consequences of their decisions.

Not only did they ignore warnings about the consequences of borrowing money to reduce taxes for the better off, they deliberately decided not to consult the Office for Budget Responsibility beforehand.

It wasn’t a mistake, it was wilful negligence. — Yours faithfully,

David Watson

Laureate Gardens, Henley

Our pride soon gone

How proud we were after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

How embarrassed we now feel after Liz Truss’s brief period of government. — Yours faithfully,

Jon Hatt

Goring Heath

Get back to local issues

Sir, — I refer to the letter from Clive Jones, leader of Wokingham Borough Council, but note he signed off also as Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate (Standard, October 21).

It has already been determined by the Boundaries Commission that the Wokingham wards including Remenham, Wargrave, Ruscombe, Sonning, Charvil and Twyford will all change from the parliamentary constituency of Maidenhead to Wokingham.

Councillor Jones is canvassing for the general election, which is set for 2024. It is not a surprise that he parrots the economic rhetoric already much debated in the national and other press.

What needs to be drawn to residents’ attention is the impact the Lib-Dem leader of Wokingham is having on our local communities now, primarily with the issues of car parking and waste collection.

Cllr Jones supports a vast increase in parking charges. Not only have the hourly rates gone up but he is seeking to impose an increase in daily hours from 8am to 6pm to 6am to 10pm.

Worse, in addition to the large increase in charges and hours, these will be imposed on Sundays.

The detrimental impact of the actions by Cllr Jones since he became leader in May are hugely disproportionate to his alleged Wokingham council income benefit.

His actions are set to impact the businesses in our villages and our communities’ social lives on evenings and Sundays.

The Wokingham borough Conservatives raised a public petition and gathered more than 4,300 signatures (and growing), including many from our area, in just over a week. This was presented to the council on Thursday last week. Will Cllr Jones take heed of what people want? Judge for yourself.

The other thing Cllr Jones is promoting is a reduction in weekly waste collections.

Part of the proposal is to stop providing the liner bags for food caddies. The suggestion is to put waste food straight into the kitchen caddy and transfer that to the larger street side caddy for collection.

The cost of these bags is not great so the “savings” that Cllr Jones suggests is disingenuous.

Just think through the food waste transfer and the subsequent cleaning of caddies from food that gets left in the caddy rather than a simple and hygienic transfer in a specifically designed caddy liner.

The devil is in the detail and such things need thinking through.

It is easy to mix up national issues with local party rhetoric as Cllr Jones did in his electioneering missive last week but we also need to consider the negative impact he is having in our parishes, on things that are under his direct control.

Vote for him if you like but count the cost of his direct actions on your communities, the negative impact on businesses, as he makes it harder and much more expensive to live. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Graham Howe

Conservative, Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe ward, Wokingham Borough Council

I don’t trust web banking

Sir, — When the branch of my bank in Henley closed, friends and family urged me to take up internet banking.

I won’t as I don’t think it’s secure.

Only two days ago my Facebook account was hacked, which was a minor inconvenience, but if a hacker got my bank details it could be very serious.

Due to the lack of a local branch, I would probably be kept hanging on the phone listening to Mantovani for half an hour while the crooks spent all my money. — Yours faithfully,

Adrian Vanheems

Baskerville Road, Sonning Common

Just leave cattle alone

Sir, — I’ve lived in Remenham for more than 25 years and walk along the towpath several times each week with our dogs and have never had problems with the cattle as they are very docile.

If they’re in my way I give them plenty of space, as suggested by the Countryside Code, and simply walk around them, treating them with kindness and respect.

Furthermore, the land in question is agricultural, not recreational, and as it provides valuable grazing we shouldn’t be surprised to find cattle there.

Unfortunately, some people treat the area very much as a park and leave the footpath for personal reasons and picnic on land away from the footpath, sometimes leaving their rubbish behind.

In the past the farmer has put up an electric fence to counter this when stock were nearby but it was apparently disregarded, making containment of the cattle somewhat difficult.

In conclusion, we should remember that our rights as a pedestrian do not extend beyond walking along this public footpath and consider ourselves very fortunate to have access to such a beautiful area, albeit with some understandable restraints. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Dudley

Remenham Lane, Remenham

Wonderful production

Bravo to cast, director, stage crew and everyone concerned at the Henley Players for bringing Ladies in Lavender to the Kenton Theatre stage.

Not having seen the film, I had little knowledge of the story which in itself is wonderful but to see it carried out on a very clever set worthy of a West End theatre, I felt very involved and privileged to be there.

I could not fault the play in any way and came out of the theatre feeling I must tell the world not to miss seeing this wonderful, heart-warming play. — Yours faithfully,

Jeni Wood

Stoke Row Road, Peppard