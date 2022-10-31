Thank you for these beautiful lime trees along Fair Mile

Anyone approaching Henley on the A4130 is greeted by the wonderful avenue of lime trees along Fair Mile. At this time of year it is especially delightful, as both I, on my bicycle, and this person walking her dog, discovered on Sunday afternoon before the arrival of storm clouds, rain, thunder and lightning.

I wonder who had the vision to plant this avenue many decades ago? They deserve our gratitude. — Yours faithfully,

Ron White

Milton Close, Henley