Monday, 31 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

31 October 2022

Thank you for these beautiful lime trees along Fair Mile

Thank you for these beautiful lime trees along Fair Mile

Anyone approaching Henley on the A4130 is greeted by the wonderful avenue of lime trees along Fair Mile. At this time of year it is especially delightful, as both I, on my bicycle, and this person walking her dog, discovered on Sunday afternoon before the arrival of storm clouds, rain, thunder and lightning.

I wonder who had the vision to plant this avenue many decades ago? They deserve our gratitude. — Yours faithfully,

Ron White

Milton Close, Henley

31 October 2022

More News:

Festive tribute

A LARGE display celebrating Ukrainian traditions ... [more]

 

Clothes plea

A SECOND-HAND clothes collection will be held at ... [more]

 

Light party

A PARTY for primary school age children will be ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33