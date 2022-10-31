Ten years ago...

PLANS to turn a farm into an equestrian centre dubbed “the Wembley Arena of the Chilterns” have been resurrected. It is the second attempt by Neil Woodford to develop Valentine Farm in Skirmett after he withdrew his original application a year ago following protests by neighbours. Newsnight presenter Jeremy Paxman, who lives at Stonor, likened the proposed building to the London arena and said it was “enormous, unsightly and environmentally unfriendly”.

Illusionist Uri Geller is best known for his ability to bend spoons but his protégés have moulded a sculpture made from something a little tougher. German brothers Andreas and Chris Ehrlich bent a steel railway track into a “U” shape in Geller’s garden in Thames Street, Sonning, as a gift to the Israeli personality for influencing their work.

Tributes have been paid to the founder of Upper Thames Rowing Club who died on Monday, aged 87. Peter Sutherland set up the club in Remenham with his wife Diane in 1963. He coached the GB eight at the 1960 Rome Olympics and was captain of Leander Club from 1960 to 1962.