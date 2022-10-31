Twenty five years ago...

POLICE were intensifying their search yesterday for the murderer of David Seymour, who was stabbed to death in a Reading bar in the early hours of Sunday. Horrified friends looked on as the 30-year-old from Checkendon died on the pavement outside Oscars Wine Bar in Gun Street. He was stabbed several times in the chest and then hit on the head with a bottle.

The close-knit community of Checkendon has been rocked by the tragic death of popular resident David Seymour. Tributes have flooded in for the sports enthusiast who managed and captained the local football side and has been described as a “larger than life” character. Lee Maxey, joint manager of Checkendon Football Club, said: “Dave was a focal point of the community.”

Plans to attract new businesses to Reading Road in Henley are under way. Businessman Leo Jennings is hoping to revitalise a part of town he believes has been declining by creating what he describes as a “street within a street”. He wants to attract nine businesses and house them within Victorian-style shop units in the Henley Emporium.