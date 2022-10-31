Fifty years ago...

A THIEF walked into St Mary’s Church in Henley on Sunday and stole about 68 pipes from the organ. The pipes are described as varying from 2in to 2ft in length and up to 2in in diameter. They are worth about £50. The theft took place between 12.40pm and 6pm. The playing power of the organ is not greatly affected since it has 2,000 pipes altogether.

Mr Peter Reeves of Downside, New Road, Shiplake, stepped from his car without a scratch on him after it left the road and crashed through a wooden barrier at the side of the road. The accident took place outside the Apex Garage at about 12.30pm on Friday when the road was slippery. His six-month-old Citröen finished on its side.

The country, in the shape of 19 Women’s Institutes, did very well out of its visit to the town in the shape of Henley town hall on Saturday. Their cakes, produce and handicrafts disappeared in one frantic rush during the morning and they hardly had anything left to sell by the afternoon.