A hundred years ago...

A SERIOUS accident befell a little boy named Frank Garrett, aged 10, of Northfield End, Henley, yesterday afternoon. It appears that a five-ton Foden steam wagon with trailer was proceeding along the road when the driver pulled up to purchase some tobacco. As he did so, he heard a scream and found the little boy under the front offside of the trailer with the wheel on his left leg. It’s thought that the boy did not suffer any broken bones.

It would be impossible to write in too glowing terms of the splendid concert given in the town hall on Wednesday evening by Mr E Bec-Slinn’s Choral Class. Despite the bad weather and the fact that it was polling night, the attendance was excellent and the talented conductor and those associated with him must have felt gratified not only at the size of the attendance but also at the appreciation shown for their efforts.

The Nuffield War Memorial was unveiled on October 29 by Mrs H R Barker. The memorial is a granite cross, erected in Nuffield churchyard, and bears an inscription and the names of the men of Nuffield who lost their lives in the war.