Hidden Henley

FAWLEY Court in Henley has been gradually disappearing from view with the embankment and trees added along the Marlow road.

However, the other side of the stately home designed by Sir Chistopher Wren can be easily glimpsed from the footpath leading from Phyllis Court downstream through the Fawley brick and flint tunnel and past Temple Island to Greenlands.

Take extra care if you wish to see this for yourself since some of the handrails are suspended and no longer fixed to the ground. The single-plank footbridges and their timber foundations are also well-rotted.

It’s worth the effort if you proceed cautiously to see the combination of river, waterways and outstanding buildings set in such a fine landscape.