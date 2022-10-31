Materialism versus spirituality, or Jesus didn’t have gold taps

SOME years ago, I was asked by a Henley clergyman to view his redecorated church-owned home.

Passing from room to room, with him eulogising about the quality of the decoration, we ended the tour in an opulent bathroom.

He then posed the memorable question, “...and what do you think of the gold taps?”

Without hesitation or engaging my brain, I replied: “Jesus didn’t have gold taps.”

In the ensuing frostiness, I realised that I had had my first encounter with materialism in the guise of a spiritual person.

Had I discovered the meaning of life or was this how our preoccupation with evermore accumulated riches erodes our perspective on life?

I decided on the latter and made a tactical withdrawal but nonetheless am still disturbed by this encounter and its consequences for our everyday life.

Materialism for the young now takes place increasingly through influencers with designer clothes of every hue and shape.

Jesus was an influencer par excellence in an age of non-electronic communications. The Bible never refers to physical descriptors of Jesus; no reference to the latest trendy leather sandals, or a designer robe, or a beard fit for the younger man.

Truly, it was influence through his message of hope that people across the ages have wanted to hear which has, until now, overwhelmed thoughts of materialism.

We have become cynical of political leaders promising a materially better tomorrow, Harold Macmillan telling us with absolute conviction “you’ve never had it so good”, Harold Wilson assuring us that “the white heat of technology” would cure all our woes, Margaret Thatcher giving us lessons in the economics of the corner shop which would eliminate our need of community… and now Liz Truss’s exhortations for the holy grail of growth. Even in our social life of the Eighties and Nineties we had Harry Enfield’s brash “Oi you, loadsamoney” message and his panacea for a happy life was a fat wad of bank notes.

Tony Blair tried a rebalancing of our runaway hedonism with an alternative approach using the mantra “Education, education, education.”

For many young people it only meant moulding their “keys to the gates of wealth” during a prescribed period of study and raising their expectations for an instant rich paradise on earth. If only life were that simple.

With George Osborne’s austerity came disillusionment for some, then there was covid and now energy inflation. For the many, what is materialism now?

Too often we are hearing that the crumbling support mechanisms of society cannot sustain people’s health and wellbeing with young people disproportionately represented.

I like to think that, as Second World War baby, I have been forged in the fires of post-war Britain and have the necessary resilience and in-built values to stand up to adversity and any declining fortune, whether material or

spiritual.

However, I know I have been compromised by the seduction of the gods of materialism. Yes, guilty as charged m’lud. So Matthew 7.3 may be appropriate: “Why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye when there is still a beam in your own eye?”

The battle of materialism versus spirituality is clear but is a winner emerging?

While materialism has been eroding society, the support mechanism and traditional pillar of our communities has been in decline — religion that has sustained people over many centuries is seeing church attendances decline and the profile of congregations maturing.

Is the church only to be confined to a mission of births, marriages and deaths for the majority of people?

Does the Church now need to fundamentally reset its role for modern life and be more missionary in our country and communities to give us greater stability for the trials ahead?

A little more focus by its leadership on feeding the inner person rather than their riding the political horses of the Apocalypse might be a start and build a powerful communication platform for the greatest influencer of all.

Barry Wood, Peppard