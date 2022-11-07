Kidney stones are a pain but you could have them without knowing

THE American novelist and essayist Edward Abbey once said: “One must be reasonable in one’s demands on life. For myself, all that I ask is:

1. Accurate information;

2. Coherent knowledge; 3. Deep understanding; 4. Infinite loving wisdom; 5. No more kidney stones please.”

For something that causes a pain that has been compared to childbirth, one can’t blame him for making this last request.

Unfortunately, once you’ve had a bout of renal colic, there’s a 50 per cent chance it’ll happen again within 10 years.

That phrase “renal colic” is just another way of describing the pain produced from the passing of a stone formed within the kidney through the ureter (the tube that transfers urine from the kidney to the bladder).

“Renal” is the Latin origin medical term used to denote anything to do with the kidneys. Not to be outdone, the Greek word for kidneys gives the field of study its name — nephrology.

The word colic was named after the colon as a term for spasmodic pain in the abdomen related to blockage in the intestines but has become synonymous with spasmodic pain anywhere, for example due to gallstones stuck in the bile duct (biliary colic), and it is a perfect descriptive term for what happens with kidney stones.

Kidney stones don’t have to be painful. In fact, many people have kidney stones without even realising it. It’s a common “chance” finding for anyone having a CT scan of the area — around one in 12 people.

It is thought that around one in 11 will experience symptoms of kidney stones in their lifetime. While that can be mild pain in the loin (medically speaking, just beneath the ribs on the side and around to the back of the abdomen), it can also be excruciating, so bad that sufferers may feel nauseous and be sick with the discomfort.

Classically, that pain comes in waves and radiates down into the groin.

If there is a stone within the urinary tract causing havoc, it stands to reason that there will often be blood in the urine, most commonly microscopic and picked up on the urine dipstick test but sometimes visible.

The stones themselves can be as small as a grain of sand all the way up to a few centimetres in diameter. In fact, the largest ever recorded stone was one removed from the left kidney of an Indian man in 2004 that measured a whopping 13cm (5.11in) in diameter.

While large ones like that can cause obstruction of urine flow from within the kidneys, it is the ones that are small enough to drain into the ureter that cause the pain.

In millennia gone by, records show that surgery to remove stones has long been carried out. Renal stones are even referenced by Hippocrates in his famous oath: “I will not use the knife, not even on sufferers from stone, but will withdraw in favour of such men as are engaged in this work.”

Don’t forget, it wasn’t until modern times that surgeons and physicians were considered one and the same.

During the Middle Ages, further techniques were developed but these were dangerous. Without anaesthetic or a grasp of the concept of antiseptic technique, the mortality rate from procedures to treat the condition was high.

Today, there are various forms of treatment (alongside watching and waiting, which is by no means a bad idea in case the stones pass on their own.)

A technique known as ureteroscopy, first developed towards the end of the 20th century, employs the use of a fine telescopic device that passes into the bladder and up into the ureter where it can retrieve or smash up the stone so that it can pass.

Another technique that avoids the invasiveness of the ureteroscopy is lithotripsy, or extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy, to give it its full name.

Interestingly, the surgeons who travelled around operating on people’s kidney stones during the Middle Ages were known as lithotomists. “Litho” is from the Greek meaning to break or pulverise stones.

With ESWL, that is achieved by placing a “shock head” device on the skin on the side of the abdomen and pulsing soundwaves into the stone, the idea being to break up the stone and allow it to pass naturally.

Whether this is possible or not depends to a degree on the composition of the stone.

A kidney stone can consist of several different chemical components. Most common among these are calcium phosphate and calcium oxalate. About 60 per cent to 80 per cent of stones are of this type.

About 10 per cent to 15 per cent of stones consist of magnesium ammonium phosphate. These are called struvite stones and they most commonly occur in people who have lots of urine infections.

This is because certain bacteria involved in urine infections have a tendency to convert urea (a waste product in urine) into ammonia, which creates an environment in which magnesium ammonium phosphate is more likely to crystallise.

Soft ones are more amenable to lithotripsy while other types may require more intervention. For the biggest and most troublesome, open surgery is an option, although very rare.

While there can sometimes be a rare genetic element in your risk of developing a stone, there is a far greater association with hydration.

The more concentrated the urine, the more at risk one is of developing a kidney stone. Hot days, diarrhoeal illnesses or too many sugary drinks are all liable to increase your chances, as is being a male. While there is not much you can do about the latter, there is plenty you can do to reduce the other risk factors.

People can also suffer from bladder stones. Rather than being formed in the kidney, these are formed within the bladder, so the risk of them causing pain by getting stuck in the ureter is not there.

However, they can irritate the bladder, cause infection and urinary frequency and lead to blood in the urine so are best removed if possible.

While the peak incidence of kidney stones is around the age of 45, bladder stones tend to occur more commonly in older men.

They form mostly because of incomplete emptying of the bladder either due to an enlarged prostate or because of neurological issues within the bladder wall.

Hence, it is a good idea to remain hydrated, ensure regular emptying of the bladder without delay, urinate again 10 or 20 seconds after going (double voiding) and avoid becoming constipated (this can also press on the bladder and interrupt its emptying).

If you are faced with the possibility of a kidney stone, see your doctor. If you are in agony, it may be that you need to go to accident and emergency for pain relief but otherwise anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen or naproxen are good to try with your GP first.

The best way to check if there is a stone is with a CT scan of the kidneys, ureter and bladder (a CT KUB).

As mentioned above, the decision on what treatment is needed, if any, depends on the symptoms and the nature of the stones. Most commonly, they will pass on their own after a day or two.

Of course, it goes without saying that blood in the urine, whether with pain or no pain, should always be checked. While most commonly this is due to infection, if a urine sample shows no infection and a CT KUB shows no signs of stones in the kidney or the bladder, any ongoing blood in the urine needs to be investigated by a urologist to rule out cancer.

As far as the stones go though, remember to stay hydrated on hot days, especially if you’ve had a stone before.

I would imagine, for those who have had a nasty case of renal colic, it’s not something you would want to experience again.