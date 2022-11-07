Finally, back out in incredible natural world, albeit minus my wife

AS Rosemary is unwell and we have both been suffering from heavy colds, it has been impossible to get out of late.

However, my friend Dave Kenny has just returned from near Cape Wrath, Sutherland, in north-west Scotland, where he listens to radio broadcasts, his abiding hobby.

We have been friends for about 40 years since meeting at BBC Monitoring and he comes round to take me out.

First, we are given a tour of our garden led by the indomitable Rosemary, who unfortunately isn’t well enough to come out with us.

An acer drumondii is losing leaves. Down they flutter like dying butterflies. The cats seem to think they are toys until they meet the ground and stop moving.

The garden is tinkling with the sounds of goldcrests. They seemed to have disappeared some months back so this is a welcome return for our tiniest native bird.

The blackcaps have vanished but I have known them to overwinter on our shores, especially the males. I yearn to hear their soft melodies next spring.

Dave and I head off for a walk in the autumn countryside but first go for a bite to eat and a pint in the Black Horse at Scot’s Common, near Checkendon. This free house has always been a welcoming, friendly pub frequented by knowledgeable locals. It’s a throwback and we love it. It’s just a shame that Rosemary can’t be here.

Sitting outside, we admire the beech trees turning a shade of bronze and watch some horses swishing their tails as they graze on the green grass.

Then, after bidding farewell to our hosts, we set off towards Goring Heath.

I’ve not been here since early summer when I came with Rosemary. It is a great area.

Dave leaves his car by the side of Gutteridge’s Wood. We avoid the dark interior and instead head towards Collins End, Holly Copse and Holmes’s Farm.

Apart from the guttural enunciations of ever-present carrion crows, it is very quiet.

The sky has turned from dark grey to deep blue in only a half-hour, which is welcome.

Dave and I head south-west across a paddock. We spot a pair of sturdy horses in the near distance.

In the hedgerows red haws hang heavy on hawthorns, awaiting the arrival of winter migrants to eat, digest and spread their seeds.

Spindle (Euonymus europaeus) announces itself with pink capsules enclosing orange seeds, a very pretty sight.

Hazel, wild privet, hawthorn and field maple make up the bulk of the hedgerow. It is a wonderful sight, going from yellow to green.

Back home and on my way to purchase essentials from our local shop, I note a change in the autumnal colours of tree leaves.

Those of resilient ash (Fraxinus excelsior) are still green, those of hornbeam (Carpinus betulus), which are pooling where there were once car park puddles, show of a distinct lemon tinge.

A lone pin oak (Quercus palustris) drops dramatic red-hued leaves. It is all so beautiful. I love autumn colours.

I also like to feel the bark of young and old trees and to check their general health and wish them a long life that will stretch well beyond ours.

We now know that trees communicate with one another through minute, quasi-mystical, fungal mycorrhizal networks. What an incredible world that we inhabit. Everything is connected in magical ways.

I notice a proliferation of still-flowering yarrow (Achillea aquifolium) and shepherd’s-purse (Capsella bursa-pastoris) by the roadside. Do they ever stop blooming, I wonder? Such resilient plants.

I also observe how tame the jackdaws (Corvus monedula) have become.

They remind me of American robins (Turdus migratorius) that I came across in Nova Scotia in Canada. They had no fear of humankind and would simply hop around your feet. I loved their nonchalance and attractiveness.

Handsome blue jays (Cyanocitta cristata) did the same.

Another friend has lent me a book, An Anthology of Modern Verse.

I’m taken by one called November Skies by John Freeman, which is apt for this time of year. It goes thus:

Than these November skies

Is no sky lovelier. The clouds are deep;

Into their grey the subtle spies

Of colour creep,

Changing that high austerity to delight,

Till even the leaden interfolds are bright.

And, where the cloud breaks, faint far azure peers

Ere a thin flushing cloud again

Shuts up that loveliness, or shares.

The huge great clouds move slowly, gently, as

Reluctant the quick sun should shine in vain,

Holding in bright caprice their rain.

And when of colours none,

Nor rose, nor amber, nor the scarce late green

Is truly seen, —

In all the myriad grey,

In silver height and dusky deep, remain

The loveliest,

Faint purple flushes of the unvanquished sun.

Rosemary is having cancer treatment but says it’s her cold that stops her getting out and about. Hopefully, we’ll both be well enough soon to be out again together.

