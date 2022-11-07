Celebrating the Chilterns' rare fungi

THE Fungus Survey of Oxfordshire met up with members of the Thames Valley Fungus Group in woods near Nettlebed for a fungi foray on October 19, writes Linda Seward.

We found more than 80 species in a couple of hours.

The photographs on this page show some of our finds. Warning: some of these are poisonous.

The Fungus Survey of Oxfordshire is a diverse group of volunteers who are interested in identifying and recording the frequency and distribution of mushrooms, toadstools and other fungi that can be found throughout the county.

These surveys are uploaded to a national database called the FRDBI, which can be accessed and studied by the general public and mycologists.

Membership is open to anyone with an interest in any aspect of mycology, giving access to all our expert-led surveys. Beginners are very welcome.

Full membership details can be found at the website, www.fungusoxfordshire.org.uk/membership.html

Meanwhile, on October 9, as part of UK Fungus Weekend, naturalist Peter Creed led a group of fungi enthusiasts on a walk around the Warburg Nature Reserve, near Bix.

The rest of the pictures on the facing page show a small portion of what we found.