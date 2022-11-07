Monday, 07 November 2022

07 November 2022

Autumn fruits

Autumn fruits

“I’m sure none of the figs in my garden will ripen this year,” says Sharon Hewitt, from Wargrave. “This little tree on the sunny side of Victoria Road is still producing lovely looking fruit. Also, close by, is an olive tree with a single olive.”

