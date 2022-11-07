Your letters...

Sorry, but town stinks

Sir, — I had the misfortune of visiting Henley on Thursday last week to go with my daughters and grandchildren to enjoy the river towpath, Mill Meadows and funfair rides followed by a walk into town via Friday Street.

Henley is where my father’s family came from.

What a shame how we witnessed the town.

The whole area is littered with dog excrement. Fields clearly for children to run in were an absolute excrement minefield.

The towpath, Friday Street, Greys Road and Greys Road car park — dog excrement everywhere.

This is a town in which dog owners allow their pets to mess wherever they want.

I do not say all owners are to blame — we did see individuals clearing up — but we saw loads walking off without a care what their lovely little four-legged friends were up to.

Clearly these people, mobile phone to ear, are too posh to clear up their dog’s mess.

Unfortunately, I believe all Henley residents should accept some responsibility.

You, your inconsiderate dog owners and your civil authorities are clearly happy to live in such filth.

Three weeks previously I challenged a dog owner who was walking off on the towpath.

I was praised by one couple but others looked on in amazement — a very sad indictment on the residents of Henley.

I plead with all residents turn this foul tide. Make Henley a place to visit. Make your authorities act on the few who don’t give a damn about your town.

Those who stay silent are unfortunately equally to blame. Do you really want to be residents with such filth everywhere?

Tell your councillors enough is enough.

Having had to clear the children’s shoes before returning home, I’m sorry to say Henley stinks! — Yours faithfully,

Brian Grace

Selcourt Close, Woodley

Audacious attitude

I was amazed at the audacity shown by John Howell in your article about his views on the Conservative Party leadership (Standard, October 28).

The fact that he actually thinks that he could win a vote if he stood as an independent MP for Henley defies all logic and I, for one, challenge him to do so.

I think it must be jealousy of his predecessor Boris Johnson, who has achieved so much, while Mr Howell is just one of the nodding dogs of this parliament and forgets that it is us the people of Henley that put him where he is.

I doubt if he stood as an independent that he would get more than a handful of votes, so my advice to him is to keep shtum and thank his lucky stars if he is selected again to represent us at the next election. — Yours faithfully,

Tommy Moran

Rotherfield Peppard

Not the time for election

Sir, — What an interesting response on the matter of whether there should be a general election in your Take Five item (Standard, October 28).

For me, the most significant was that from Tom Ford. While saying “yes”, he at the same time underlined the reasons why this would not make sense now.

If only we had an electorate who realised what they were voting for other than their own immediate needs. But this is not the case.

We all basically want the same things irrespective of which party is in power. Changing governments now solves little except to undermine the very stability that we so much need if the economic situation is to improve. — Yours faithfully,

Ann Law

Binfield Heath

Unnecessary infighting

Sir, — It’s pretty apparent the world is not in a good place with global heating, Russia’s unprecedented attack on Ukraine, food shortages and the rising cost of living.

Even the Hatt brothers are at odds in the Henley Standard!

We can’t solve all these problems via the Standard but at least we can try to bring a bit of stability to our own country.

Whether you support Rishi Sunak or not, the last thing the Conservative Party, or indeed this country, needs are hissy fits by individuals not getting behind the Prime Minister.

Let’s hope the next few months enable some responsibility within the Tory party and that they stop this totally unnecessary infighting and get the country back on track.

The last thing we need is a general election with all the uncertainty that would bring. — Yours faithfully,

David Orpwood

Watlington

Disturbed by dissing

Sir, — If one were feeling a bit deflated following the recent shenanigans at Westminster, the trashing of the economy and the winter to come, the rather dispiriting tirades from Luke Garnsworthy and Tamsin Borlase will have done little to elevate the spirit (Standard, November 28).

Luke’s Crockers was an ambitious project that unfortunately came to the market at the worst possible time and never recovered despite trying, but failing, to trade out of the mire it increasingly found itself in.

Unsurprising, therefore, that his Michelin-starred chef left, which must have been the death knell.

Tamsin’s Bosley Patch, on the other hand, was a covid success story born out of very strange times and there was a certain inevitability that the return to normality might undermine it.

Both are entitled to feel unhappy at these outcomes.

Deeply unattractive, however, was dissing the townsfolk for, in the case of Crockers, failing to appreciate such a gastronomic gem and implying that they possess unsophisticated palates and, in the case of Bosley Patch, making the choice of purchasing bread and vegetables elsewhere for any number of perfectly understandable reasons.

Gail’s bakery and Planet Organic may represent the “Londonification” of Henley but they are not the first metropolitan brands to open in Henley and if they choose to, so be it.

Good luck to them and anyone else chancing their arm in uncertain times in the fickle retail world of Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Roberts

Rotherfield Greys

Try blaming yourself

Sir, — I feel compelled to comment on Luke Garnsworthy’s view of the people of Henley and the reasons for the closure of Crockers restaurant.

In order to run a successful business in a competitive environment it is necessary to understand market conditions and have the desire and willingness to satisfy the customer.

Côte Brasserie’s apparent success may be because of that, providing food of an acceptable quality, good service and value for money.

It is one example of a number of successful restaurants in Henley that meet that criteria.

Indeed Mr Garnsworthy may have benefited from observing his neighbour a few doors away where the Square continues to thrive.

My only visit to Crockers was in a party of 10. Our group arrived on time but Crockers were not adequately prepared for our arrival.

The pre-ordered champagne was served in wine glasses as there were no champagne flutes.

Châteaubriand was on the menu but only after our orders were taken were we told there was only one so six of us had to order something else. We ordered the large- cut chips from the menu but the waitress returned from the kitchen saying the chef refused to cook them, saying we had to have fries.

Having accepted an order for six steaks and how we wanted them served once again the poor waitress was sent back to us by the chef telling us he would only cook them one way.

After our meat was served we had to remind the waitress about our fries — apparently they had been forgotten so they eventually arrived some time after we had started eating.

There was a number of other issues I have not mentioned and it is no exaggeration to say the evening was close to descending into farce. Fine dining it certainly was not.

We are a group of friends who dine out together regularly at various restaurants not only in the local area but further afield as well.

We are well-mannered, mature people who behave properly. We all felt sorry for the young, very pleasant waitress.

Although she was obviously inexperienced and had not been trained, she tried her best but having to work with a chef with such an appalling attitude and unco-operative manner in such a disorganised establishment was impossibly difficult for her.

Mr Garnsworthy is clearly feeling sorry for himself. His tone appears to be one of “it’s not me that’s at fault, it’s everyone else”.

I wonder if he has asked himself if any part of the situation he finds himself in is of his own making?

This, particularly in the light of the Henley enterprise not being the only business failure with which he has been associated. — Yours faithfully,

Keith Elliott

Watlington Street, Nettlebed

Should have done research

Luke Garnsworthy, of Crockers, claims that Henley people are disrespectful and unwilling to pay for quality.

This is an insult to ordinary Henley people. Had he done his market research properly, he would have found that there is a percentage of people living in Henley who can afford the “fine dining” label.

One reason they can afford to be choosy where and how they spend their money is the fact that there are several outstanding and longstanding restaurants in and around Henley, so the money gets spread over an area.

Festivals and the regatta have never been a big draw for diners in the town as they provide their own facilities.

Those of us on modest incomes, and there are many of us in Henley, have to keep an eye on the purse and there are excellent, if modest, independent restaurants in town where a meal for two people does not break the bank.

Some of these even cook from totally fresh produce supplying very good, but not faddy, quality food. — Yours faithfully,

F T Pryce

Henley

Happy to pay for ‘quality’

Sir, — As a long-term resident of Henley (and also a regular “Henley diner”), I object most strongly to being described by Luke Garnsworthy of Crockers as “disrespectful” and/or “unwilling to pay for quality”.

It’s ridiculous to blame the failure of his restaurant on the customers… maybe Crockers did not succeed because it was overpriced (to say the price of wine was “benchmarked” against Tom Kerridge in Marlow is absurd… he is Michelin- starred after all).

Maybe the food just wasn’t very good?

I do eat out in Henley a lot and I have seen very few, if any, instances of diners being rude to staff for no reason.

Of course people might occasionally complain about the food or the service and some are more “difficult” than others but that happens.

There are a lot of restaurants in Henley that are, deservedly, doing just fine — Crockers just was not one of them. — Yours faithfully,

Ann Shankland

Paradise Road, Henley

Trust should think again

Sir, — It is very disappointing that the National Trust is stopping the installation of the Archimedes screw at Hambleden.

One only has to stand on the weir to see all the wasted power pouring away.

Climate change was unheard of when the land was put under covenant but after watching David Attenborough and Frozen Planet we now realise how serious it is. Something can and should be done.

Come on, National Trust, wake up and reconsider. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Duckett

Marlow Road, Henley

History of those trees

I am sure there will be many readers itching to respond to Ron White’s letter (Standard, November 28) to inform the rest of your readers about the history of the avenue of trees along Fair Mile.

Once upon a time there was an avenue of elms, planted about 1750. In the Twenties Dutch elm disease spread to Britain and it killed or infected 10 per cent to 40 per cent of our native elms (this was before the disease was re-introduced in the Seventies, when practically all the native elms in Britain died).

By the late Forties, it was evident that the Fair Mile elm avenue was seriously contaminated and a decision was made by the town council to fell the trees.

After George VI died and following the coronation of Elizabeth II, the council decided to replant Fair Mile with an avenue of turkey oaks and in October 1953 Princess Margaret came to Henley to plant the first tree.

Twenty-five years later, on the occasion of the Queen’s silver jubilee, the town decided to plant a second avenue of lime trees beside the oaks.

This extract is taken from Assendon e-museum by A C Taylor: “Until 1953, Fair Mile was lined with a row of elm trees, planted in 1752. As an increasing number of the trees died, the town council decided to replace them with an avenue of turkey oaks.

“There was a formal planting ceremony at the Henley end performed by Princess Margaret and attended by pupils from local schools and youth groups as well as the general public. There is a stone commemorating this event with a plaque.

“In 1977 a further avenue of trees was added to Fair Mile to commemorate the silver jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. This second row is of lime trees.”

I am sure both plantings are well documented in the archives of the Henley Standard. Here endeth the lesson. — Yours faithfully,

Gillian Ovey

Rotherfield Greys

Society can take credit

Ron White’s appreciative letter is a vindication of the Henley Society’s initiative in 1977. Local fundraising resulted in the avenue of lime trees being planted to commemorate the silver jubilee of the Queen.

In association with the town and county councils, these limes were planted alongside the turkey oaks which commemorated her coronation.

Malcolm Frost was the society’s chairman and he rightly insisted on a water bowser being part of the scheme so that the council’s parks department could keep the trees well watered after planting (please note this necessity by those who are planting trees for the platinum jubilee).

Money was also donated to the council for a fund to make provision for the replacement of failed trees and I am glad to see that this is ongoing, as is use of a water bowser throughout the town.

This tree planting project is a highlight of the Henley Society’s continuing activities to beautify our town. — Yours faithfully,

Valerie Alasia

Makins Road, Henley

Trees sure are attractive

Sir, — I was pleased to see the attractive photograph of the lime trees along Fair Mile. The trees are actually a double avenue, planted to mark when the late Queen came to the throne and to celebrate her silver jubilee 25 years later.

The original outer planting was of turkey oaks, an unusual choice which, unfortunately, have not grown particularly well.

The second inner planting was of small-leaved limes, which generally have done much better.

At the far end, four more limes were planted by Badgemore Primary School to mark the millennium. This avenue certainly makes an attractive entrance to Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hawkins

Berkshire Road, Henley

Protect our rare trees

Editor, — With reference to the loss of the walnut tree from Greys Hill, Henley, there is another such tree standing proudly at the rear of the late Ted Dorey’s home in Greys Road.

It was planted from seed and now looks strong. I mentioned years ago that there should be a preservation order placed on it.

I wonder just how many others of its kind stand in Henley’s environment?

I know of no other as they are few and far between. Let there be more planted. — Yours faithfully,

Peter M Adams

Petersfield, Hants

Thank you to ‘angels’

Heartbreakingly, we have just lost my dad, James Watkins, to mesothelioma, an aggressive cancer in the lining of the lung caused by historic asbestos exposure. My mum and I were able to care for him at home but this was only due to the incredible support we received from the team at the Sue Ryder South Oxfordshire hub.

Honestly, these ladies are angels in human form. They are the most special people I have ever come across and they ensured my Dad’s final days were full of laughter, compassion, comfort and dignity.

Elaine, Andrea, Ellie, Cath, Cassie and the rest of the team, we can never thank you enough. You are all wonderful. — Yours faithfully,

Amanda Watkins-Cooke

Sonning Common

What ‘Good Samaritans’

Editor, — Thank you to the “Good Samaritans” of Henley.

My husband was admitted to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading following a seizure but was discharged after lunch.

On our return journey, my husband sadly suffered from a very dramatic second seizure.

I asked Mohammed, our taxi driver, to pull over at the entrance to Hamilton Avenue and call the emergency services.

We were advised to move my husband out of the car and to lie him safely on the ground.

I sought assistance from two dog walkers. One of the gentlemen, Alex, was a paramedic and able to provide the quality first aid for my husband while communicating clearly with the emergency services and keeping me calmer than I would have been without his help.

I am unable to name the individuals who came to our rescue but I want to thank you for being such Good Samaritans at our time of need. — Yours faithfully,

Barbara (and Russell) Carr

Marlow Road, Henley

Wonderful book launch

Editor, — I was invited to a book launch by Vera Morris, the Caversham thriller writer, on Thursday last week.

The Fourbears Bookshop in Prospect Street was hosting the event and I was soon among a very lively crowd who, with a glass in hand, were eagerly waiting.

The shop had been transformed with book displays lining the walls and row upon row of chairs set out to accommodate the growing throng.

Vera, on retirement from headship of Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common, turned to writing and this was the launch of her sixth book.

Several members of the audience had been colleagues or former students at the school. There was a question and answer session where many interesting tales were told and the author gave a reading from Death by the Sea.

The launch, which was chaired by Graham Lyke, went with a swing and so ended a wonderful evening. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Wright

Lowfield Green, Caversham

Let’s see those medals

Sir, — As once again we approach the nation’s period of remembrance, may I make an appeal to your readers?

When attending parades or services on November 11 (Armistice Day) or November 13 (Remembrance Sunday), please wear any medals awarded to a late relative.

These should displayed on the right breast whereas those awarded to the wearer are worn on the left.

Why do I encourage this? Well, it is the case that medals and decorations are often hidden away in a drawer and seldom see the light of day.

By wearing them with pride it not only honours the memory of the original recipient but often prompts a discussion when members of the public, especially children, ask what they represent.

“We will remember them”. Thank you — Yours faithfully,

John Green

President, Henley and Peppard branch, Royal British Legion, Maidensgrove

Gee, what are we missing?

Sir, — Your classified advertising columns last week contained a small ad offering tickets to the Royal Albert Hall for Rick Astley’s “Swining Christmas”.

Does Mr Astley know something we don’t? — Yours faithfully,

Maurice O’Brien

Highbury Road, Tilehurst, Reading