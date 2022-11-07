Secret life of garden amazes me

Sir, — As I looked into an empty pot in my garden in which I was planning to plant some spring bulbs, I was surprised to see an adult toad stretching up to full length within.

Being private and nocturnal creatures which hibernate, toads are rarely seen out and about in the daytime. Toady seemed happy to be rescued and made its way back to the safety of the log pile near the baby bath pond where it had made its home.

The secret life of the garden never ceases to delight me. — Yours faithfully,

Inese Clayson

South Street, Caversham