Monday, 07 November 2022

07 November 2022

Village’s spooky trail drew crowds

Your article last week about the Halloween trail in Ewelme over the weekend must have had an effect as there were lots of people and children passing by. I took this photograph in the late evening using a tripod and with a long exposure (eight seconds). — Your faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

