Village’s spooky trail drew crowds

Ann Jollye, tennis player, artist and carpenter (1937-2022)
ANN JOLLYE, one of the best-known residents of ... [more]
Monday, 07 November 2022
Your article last week about the Halloween trail in Ewelme over the weekend must have had an effect as there were lots of people and children passing by. I took this photograph in the late evening using a tripod and with a long exposure (eight seconds). — Your faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
07 November 2022
