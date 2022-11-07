Beyond the pale

Ann Jollye, tennis player, artist and carpenter (1937-2022)
Monday, 07 November 2022
This is trooping funnel or monk’s head (Infundibulicybe geotropa).
It can grow very large indeed and ranges in colour from a lovely pale apricot to this almost white one. — Yours faithfully,
Linda Seward
Cookley Green
07 November 2022
