Monday, 07 November 2022

07 November 2022

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

ON the road from Henley to Rotherfield there is an orchard shop with quirky signs that catch the eye with phrases such as “ugly fruit”, “look no further” and “best muck”.

There is also a public footpath which goes along the orchard towards Cowfields Farm and the area known as Crosslanes.

Here a sign appeals for more volunteers “as young as 85 and as old as 13”.

It also says: “This orchard is an anomaly. We shouldn't really exist. We’re too small for a farm, too big for a garden.”

This honesty is refreshing — rather like the apple juice.

07 November 2022

