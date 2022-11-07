Ten years ago...

MUTANT rats that carry life-threatening diseases and are resistant to poisons have spread to Henley. Many of the so-called “super-rats” were discovered on farms around the town. They have previously been found in Berkshire and Hampshire but a survey carried out by a research fellow at the University of Reading showed they have now moved north into South Oxfordshire.

A 90-year-old woman from Henley has been given an antisocial behaviour order for allowing her hedge to grow too high. She was ordered to reduce the Norway spruce height of the boundary hedge around her home off Fair Mile from 6m to 4m. Her neighbour had complained to South Oxfordshire District Council about the loss of light to their property.

Burglaries in Henley town centre have increased by 17 per cent in the last six months. Thirty-three break-ins were reported between April 1 and October 31 compared with 28 in the same period last year. Police have drafted in extra officers to provide a visible deterrent to crooks and reassure law-abiding citizens.