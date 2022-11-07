Twenty five years ago...

A HOODED man, who terrified an 89-year-old Henley woman as he stole her treasured possessions, was jailed for four years by an judge at Oxford Crown Court. The court heard that Mabel Bowcock, who lived alone in a flat, used her walking stick and telephone to hit the intruder as he stole her jewellery and other property.

Cupid’s arrow missed the target when a Henley student appeared on Cilla Black’s Blind Date show. Natalie Lambert found herself dating the wrong man when she picked a partner on Saturday’s programme. The 19-year-old, of Norman Avenue, said: “I didn’t expect to find true love, I was hoping to find a friend and have a laugh.”

A quick-thinking teenager saved the life of an elderly woman, who was lost in the freezing fog for 20 hours. The confused 85-year-old went missing from Lyndhurst Residential Care Home in Goring on Saturday and was later discovered by 17-year-old Jonathan Hollis lying beneath a bush in his garden.