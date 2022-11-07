Fifty years ago...

LIBERACE, the flamboyant American pianist, spent Friday looking round Henley, the evening in a pub and the night with a friend in Ancastle Green. John Pike has just finished his film about the star in the United States. He said: “We used to have dinner with him every night at Palm Springs and when I heard that he was coming over for the Royal Variety performance I invited him to stay with us.” The pair spent much of the day looking around the town’s antique shops.

Fourteen dozen miniature bottles of Teachers whisky were stolen from the back of a lorry delivering in Henley town centre on Wednesday. The bottles, worth about £75, were in two cartons on the tailboard of the British Road Services lorry. Police would like to hear from anyone offered a bottle “on the cheap”.

Mrs E R Wright, of Bix, was in a bit of a hurry one Thursday morning. She had to rush into Henley to have her hair done so she asked her 13-year-old son Duncan to fill in her pools coupon. It paid dividends. In fact, it paid £3,320. Now the Wrights will be able to spend about three weeks with their daughter in Arizona next year.