A hundred years ago...

ON Friday at 2.50am the Henley Fire Brigade received a call to a fire at Assendon. There was a smart response and on arrival they found the whole of the outbuildings of the Golden Ball pub alight. They immediately got their hose affixed to the hydrant but to their chagrin found practically no water pressure. The brigade, finding the buildings were doomed, directed their efforts to preventing the spread of the fire to the inn itself and in this they were successful.

An old custom, which has been in abeyance for some years, was revived on Monday when the Mayor-elect, Mr G W Piper, visited the grammar school of which, as Mayor, he will become an ex-officio governor. Mr Piper marked his interest in the school, where his two sons were educated, by signifying his wish to offer a prize to the boy who was considered by his fellows to be the best all-round in work and games.

The Rev E C Tippetts, formerly precentor of Llanduff Cathedral, has taken up duties as curate in the parish of Wargrave and preached for the first time in the church at evensong on Sunday.