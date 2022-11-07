Belated flowers and fruit thanks to rain

AFTER a long and dry summer, at last it rained and I now have the best dahlias in Shiplake, writes Denis Gibert.

I also have an extended crop of autumn raspberries, a wonderful crop of weeds and a very patchy lawn which has still not recovered from the drought.

All something to do with climate change, I’m told!

More than 82mm of rain fell during last month, which is to be expected, but much of it came on just two days, October 22 and 23.

Temperatures seemed to be consistently above the average for the month. You would expect air temperatures to drop gradually as the hours of daylight decreased but this was hardly noticeable.

In fact, a temperature above 20C was recorded on two days at the end of the month.

The mean minimum and maximum temperatures were 8.18C and 17.88C respectively, giving an average for the month of 13C. The 30-year average is 11.9C. There were no air frosts.