Monday, 07 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

07 November 2022

Belated flowers and fruit thanks to rain

AFTER a long and dry summer, at last it rained and I now have the best dahlias in Shiplake, writes Denis Gibert.

I also have an extended crop of autumn raspberries, a wonderful crop of weeds and a very patchy lawn which has still not recovered from the drought.

All something to do with climate change, I’m told!

More than 82mm of rain fell during last month, which is to be expected, but much of it came on just two days, October 22 and 23.

Temperatures seemed to be consistently above the average for the month. You would expect air temperatures to drop gradually as the hours of daylight decreased but this was hardly noticeable.

In fact, a temperature above 20C was recorded on two days at the end of the month.

The mean minimum and maximum temperatures were 8.18C and 17.88C respectively, giving an average for the month of 13C. The 30-year average is 11.9C. There were no air frosts.

07 November 2022

More News:

Place to be

WATLINGTON has been named one of the best places ... [more]

 

Vehicle blaze

A VEHICLE believed to be a Land-Rover was ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33