Laugh at darkness Jesus has overcome

TRICK or treat or hunker down in the lounge ignoring any knocks on the front door?

Elaborate pumpkins, scary decorations and an excuse for fancy dress or rolling your eyes at yet another shop decked out in black and orange?

Apparently, Halloween is our second favourite family celebration (after Christmas) on which we collectively spend £300 million a year.

On face value, Christmas and Halloween look like a kind of yin and yang, Batman and The Joker, sitting at opposite ends of the spiritual spectrum.

After all, Halloween revels in darkness and Christmas declares that in Jesus “Light has come into the world, and the darkness will not overcome it.”

So you may be surprised to hear that Halloween is every bit as Christian as Christmas.

It originates in All Hallows Eve, the night before the Christian festival, All Saints Day (“Hallows” is another word for ‘Saints’).

All Saints Day heralded the triumph of God’s love and light over darkness for all who trust in Christ.

On the night before All Saints Day (Halloween), it became traditional to poke fun at and mock the powers of darkness, which had been thoroughly overcome by Jesus.

And so people dressed up in silly costumes and had a good old laugh at the devil. They could do this because although darkness has always stalked our human existence, and true darkness is no laughing matter, in Jesus light has come into the world and the darkness cannot overcome Him.

In our secular age, most of us don’t take the spiritual claims of either Christmas or Halloween very seriously.

We’re happy for our kids to dress up as zombies on October 31 and as Shepherds or Wise Men later in December.

They both provide different opportunities for families to do something together and for children to have some fun.

Be that as it may, it’s hard to ignore the darkness. A cost of living crisis, a war in Europe, the scars of a pandemic and any number of other personal difficulties and tragedies.

In that context, both Halloween and Christmas proclaim the same wonderful truth: Darkness and evil will not have the final word.

Through his death and resurrection, Jesus shines an irrepressible light. So certain is his victory for all who trust him that we can have a good old laugh at the darkness he has overcome.