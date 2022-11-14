THE voice of the BBC series Money for Nothing is coming to Wallingford.

Arthur Smith’s career started back in the late Seventies and he has been involved in everything from stand-up comedy to cameos and compèring, appearing on shows including Have I Got News For You and The One Show.

The South Londoner known for his deadpan delivery was also one of the self-proclaimed cantankerous gits in the BBC series Grumpy Old Men in the Noughties.

A typical joke? He says: “I have been able to use the following excuse for not going to a cousin’s wedding: ‘I’m sorry I can’t make it but I will be in Havana with Arthur Scargill’.”

“Arthur Smith — My first 75 years in comedy” comes to Wallingford Corn Exchange on Saturday, November 26 at 7.45pm. Tickets cost £15 and the show is suitable for ages 14 and over.

For more information, visit cornexchange.org.uk