Your letters...

In quandary over vote

Sir, — On November 24, residents will be asked to vote in a referendum on the revised Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan, which outlines potential sites for the provision of 500 homes.

The actual requirement is for 400 with a possibility of a further 50.

Originally South Oxfordshire District Council conducted a survey, which concluded that the infrastructure in the area could support up to 300 new homes.

Due to government diktat, this has been increased by 30 per cent and possibly up to 50 per cent.

But there is no provision for a commensurate increase in infrastructure, such as roads, parking, schools, surgeries, water, sewage disposal etc.

This increase will obviously impact the quality of life for all residents and while nothing can be done about the 400 extra properties, the addition of a further 50 should be rejected strongly.

The vote will, presumably, be either a “yes” or “no” acceptance of the new plan, which has been six years in the making and is very comprehensive, perhaps to the obfuscation of key issues.

Not all the sites had equal backing in a past vote and provisos are made on some.

Thus the question of how to vote is difficult, particularly should you have a strong objection to just one of the sites. Do you hope that it won’t get approval and vote yes or no?

I and many others are very much against the proposal for 50 homes on the Gillotts school playing field site.

The provisos are:

a) that a plan for replacement sporting facilities and other community projects is approved and

b) “Minimises impact on the copse area required to access the development to the north east of the site”.

This copse off Blandy Road was given to the residents of the Wootton Manor estate by the developers for both recreation and access to the bridle path. It is held in trust by the town council on their behalf.

Thus, no change to its status should be allowed without the agreement of the local residents. This has not been sought.

Due to this being one of the two least popular sites and the absence of both from the recent exhibition at the town hall by the contractors and other proponents of the plan, I hoped that they would be withdrawn.

There has been sufficient input from the public on this plan for an objective decision to have been taken on the choice of sites for the first 400 and then again for a further 50 should it become necessary.

As it is, many of us will be left in a quandary. — Yours faithfully,

Gordon McBride

Wootton Road, Henley

Don’t blame planners

Sir, — I write concerning the granting of an appeal over the 11-home site at Crossways in Shiplake (Standard, October 21) and the letter from Peter Neville, of Elegant Homes (Standard, October 28).

Elegant Homes is a small construction company based in Caversham and I do agree that too many small and medium-sized building companies were lost after the 2008 banking crash, concentrating capacity in the big companies.

However, Mr Neville seemed to misunderstand the basics of a sustainable, “plan-led” planning system.

Development is supposed to be sustainable. It is focused on centres with more jobs and services or, where necessary, on new settlements with jobs and services being built up. It is not centred on smaller rural villages with limited amenities.

For all its issues, the Conservatives’ local plan addressed the claim of Oxford City for unmet housing need under the “duty to co-operate” rule.

It was also influenced by a step towards the mad plans to grow up to one million new jobs by 2050 in the “arc” between Oxford and Cambridge, requiring “up to” one million new homes.

Since then wiser counsel has developed that “levelling up” should grow jobs, particularly in the left-behind regions outside the South-East.

There never was a vast need in the south of South Oxfordshire. Excess housebuilding in small villages would overwhelm services and encourage people to travel by car and commute.

As a smaller village, Shiplake should not have suffered the 35 per cent of speculative development that it has from the original Thames Farm debacle onwards.

However, national Conservative policy has so corrupted our planning system from its proper purpose that it is now utterly chaotic and broken.

The Planning Inspectorate reports to the minister for housing and not independently to the justice ministry. Inspectors are actually set high guidelines for the percentage of appeals that they should wave through.

Even the deluded Liz Truss promised to bring the inspectorate to heel and stop it from undermining sound decisions by local planning authorities.

What she did not acknowledge was how that has come to happen under the Conservatives.

Even the highly permissive Boris Johnson eventually sacked Robert Jenrick as housing secretary after he had been mired in allegations of incompetence and sleaze.

Following Michael Gove’s appointment there have been many promises to straighten things out but, as yet, little delivery.

House prices locally have long been mushrooming.

Facing a huge amount of extensions and permitted development, which upgrade two- and three-bedroom market homes into four- and five-bedroom ones, the local Conservatives pressed on.

These homes were often purchased by people from far outside the district. We need instead to rebalance our housing stock and give younger and less affluent local people a chance with more emphasis on modest housing.

The inspector at the appeal on the Inspired Villages development in Sonning Common last year made numerous bizarre judgements, such that the Chilterns Conservation Board denounced him as “rogue” to the head of the Planning Inspectorate.

His decisions were so perverse that South Oxfordshire District Council took the matter to judicial review in the courts.

The head of the inspectorate responded that under the current system inspectors could in effect do what they liked and, astoundingly, the courts more or less agreed.

In that case the rules for proving housing land supply were radically re-written.

In response, the council’s planners sought expert advice as to how to deal with this new developer-loaded system.

They made significant changes such that the annual housing land supply forecast statement would be supported with a great deal of evidence to try to address the new ultra-high standards of proof demanded.

No forecasts of the future can be certain and now almost all the evidence for the new-style housing land supply has to come from... the developers of the sites in question.

Yet developers are busy with their own endeavours (as they assess changing market conditions) and face no obligation to deliver the necessary evidence promptly or to any deadline.

Evidence must be “up-to-date” at the time of the housing land supply statement so can’t be pre-sourced.

The “system” is a shambles but not one of the making of long-suffering planning officers who produced an excellent statement.

A huge effort went into getting the necessary evidence from developers across the district. However, it took time and it could only be delivered to the Crossways appeal inspector by July 29.

This was after the appeal hearing on July 5 but long before the inspector’s decision date of September 15.

Yet, after asking the applicants for their view as to accepting factual evidence, he blithely chose to ignore the evidence of the council’s statement.

There was a number of other aspects of his judgement that were unconventional to say the least and, I would argue, plain wrong. South Oxfordshire did not need those 11 homes and they were not proper “infill”.

I feel outraged at the disrespect accorded to both the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan and the Shiplake one that (contrary to the inspector’s report) was duly “made” on September 8, prior to his decision.

Also, contrary to his inferences, they and the local plan 2035 were not silent about settlement boundaries, infill or allocated sites. We all deserved better.

Matt Rodda MP was quite right to argue that the greenfield space around the villages and the north of Reading is valued and needed.

I took a leading role in the successful fight against the 245 homes proposed for north of Emmer Green in 2018 and that campaign was very broadly based.

The Conservative Party claims that the huge proportion of donations it receives from developers does not affect government policy or the planning system.

However, if readers want a planning system that puts the “right type of homes in the right places” I would suggest that they don’t vote Conservative. — Yours faithfully,

Leigh Rawlins

Woodlands Road, Sonning Common

P.S. I write in a personal capacity, although I am a Sonning Common parish councillor and a Liberal Democrat representative for Sonning Common ward on South Oxfordshire District Council.

Wrong man to target

Sir, — Tommy Moran is the latest in a long line of your correspondents to put the boot into our MP John Howell (Standard, Nov 4). He suggests that Mr Howell is jealous of the achievements of his predecessor, Boris Johnson, and characterises him unkindly as a “nodding dog”.

It is worth pointing out that Mr Howell was responsible almost single-handedly for the section in the Localism Act that gave villages like Sonning Common the power to draw up neighbourhood plans.

This was one of the very few genuinely progressive pieces of legislation in the past 25 years. Whatever Mr Howell’s other shortcomings, he should be honoured for that.

And Boris Johnson? I can think of two “achievements”.

The first was “getting Brexit done”, which I and millions of others will always regard as a disaster for this country and which more and more economists now identify as a major contributor to the mess we are now in.

The other was, through his personal conduct, to have disgraced his high office in a way no predecessor since Walpole — not even Lloyd George — managed.

The damage Johnson has done to the Government and party he headed and to the reputation of Parliament and to politics in general is incalculable and possibly irreparable. — Your faithfully,

Tom Fort

Sonning Common

Where was our MP?

Sir, — Following the protest in Henley on Saturday against Thames Water dumping raw sewage in the River Thames, which regularly floats through the constituency of our MP John Howell, it was disappointing that he did not show his support for the issue by attending.

Then again, when I complained in October last year about him voting against the amendment to the Environment Bill which was designed to reduce the amount of raw sewage entering our River Thames, he replied that the bill would “place a duty on water companies and the Environment Agency to publish data on storm overflow operation on an annual basis”.

Yet this is already available in Thames Water’s annual return. This also records that Mr Howell’s nearest sewage station downstream at Benson discharged raw sewage for 41 hours in 2019.

Shockingly, in 2020 the total was nearly 1,000 hours — almost as shocking that our MP appears unaware of this fact.

Maybe his response and his non-attendance on Saturday is a reflection of his, at best, ambivalent attitude to the environment.

Then again with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak initially refusing to attend the COP27 meeting, and his short-lived predecessor making clear her view that the King should not attend, Mr Howell’s party leaders have not exactly led by example.

Still, we were told that Sarah Bentley, the current chief executive of Thames Water, is interested to hear of examples of people falling ill after having been in the River Thames.

So, as the junior development officer and vice-commodore of Goring Thames Sailing Club, I will be collating a list of all the illnesses that our members have suffered this year.

If other readers have any examples that she should be advised of, her email address is sarah.bentley@thameswater.co.uk —Yours faithfully,

Rob Jones

Vice-commodore and junior development officer, Goring Thames Sailing Club

We should rejoin EU

In the Brexit vote the provincial working class sent a message to the metropolitan elite, the consequences of which they were unaware.

Boris Johnson’s opportunism and narcissistic desire for power are well known; it is his allegiance with ideological Brexiteers that has wrought the damage we are suffering now.

The deal struck with the EU for our post-Brexit future had nothing to do with economic prosperity.

Trade was sacrificed on the altar of nostalgic nationalist boosterism.

Common sense was sacrificed to the desire to control and deregulate.

The Northern Ireland protocol was a deliberate lie to convince a jaded electorate that Brexit was done. At the heart of Brexit philosophy is the intention to create a deregulated, low- tax economy with drastically reduced investment in public services.

By taking back control, buccaneering Britain would find the sunlit uplands through new trade deals with the US and the rest of the world.

Liz Truss attempted to put the post-Brexit plan into effect in what has been called “Trussonomics”. The economic theory might bear her name but it was always the unspoken plan of the Brexit die-hards. Its failure is the failure of Brexit.

We have regained control of a sinking ship destined to be diminished by global realities. The effect on British exports, investment and labour shortages is catastrophic for growth.

The Office for Budget Responsibility predicts our economy will be four per cent smaller.

In a £2trillion economy that is £35billion every year of lost government revenue.

The need for growth is universally accepted. In the past few calamitous weeks the Brexiteers’ solution has been totally discredited.

We must reconsider our relationship with Europe. The “remoaner” predictions are proving to be right.

The opinion polls show buyers’ remorse increasing as the economy struggles. We got it wrong and, as a nation, we should admit it.

No one voted to be poorer or to have Britain belittled in the eyes of the world.

No one wanted to control immigration at the expense of depriving the economy of growth-creating workers or to treat asylum seekers like criminals.

To restore growth and our financial credibility it is time for the political establishment to set a new course.

We must rejoin the EU or at the very least rejoin the single market and the customs union. Let’s tell our leaders to think again. — Yours faithfully,

Stuart Fox

Henley

Doomsday scenario

Editor, — COP27: Look at the furore over our Prime Minister and King not attending the meeting.

At last some sense in not adding to the carbon output associated with such meetings, of which there are many and from them no discernible benefits arise.

Resources: We are asking too much of the Earth’s dwindling reserves and probably ought to go back towards a simpler style of living — horse-drawn hansom cabs, pony and traps, even shire horses for the farmers.

No noxious emissions from them but precious manure or fuel for heating. Of course no government could hope to survive with such an agenda.

Priorities: Farmers are required to provide wildflower tracks, diversify into making yoghurt and ice cream and also work all hours to grow essential foods, probably for a pittance (financial) reward.

Trees: It is claimed that planting trees can alleviate climate change but they also provide fuel fodder for fires, so careful planning of such schemes is really required.

Cars are growing higher, wider and longer, using ever more materials than necessary, probably to spend most of their time on supermarket shopping.

Wind power: There is a growing network of turbines which are doubtless useful but at what carbon cost to build these concrete-hungry towers we are not told.

Activities: Men and women are constantly flying across the world to participate in ever expanding fixture lists of events but at what carbon cost? Again, we are not told.

Ice caps: Sir David Attenborough has shown us the melting ice caps but inertia prevents anything being done to mitigate it. We probably need him to be the leader of a world government with draconian powers to change our direction of travel.

President Putin: It would be informative to know what Vladimir’s antics are doing to the climate, including Ukraine’s understandable response.

Future for children: As octogenarians, my wife and I worry for our children’s chances in the coming storm and our grandchildren may need to cadge a lift on one of Elon Musk’s carbon-generating rockets to a planet which we have yet to ruin.

The last word: William I gave us the Domesday Book and now its successor, the Doomsday scenario, is playing out. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Grant

Nicholas Road, Henley

When Ibby yelled ‘shoot’

Editor, — I was saddened to learn of the passing of Ibrahim Sengunes (Standard, November 4).

I have fond memories of playing football for the team then known Henley Boys. It was Ivor Gosby who brought him along before Paul Trimmings took him under his wing.

I will never forget Ibrahim yelling “Shoot”. May he rest in peace. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied

Best of luck to Rosemary

Sir, — I was so pleased to read the Nature Notes column by Vincent Ruane last week after an absence of two weeks.

I sincerely hope that Rosemary’s treatment is successful, as I am sure all readers of the Ruanes’ contributions will endorse. — Your faithfully,

Peter Entwisle

Nicholas Road, Henley

No need for fireworks

Why do we have bonfires and fireworks still?

There are several reasons why we should stop this ancient tradition:

1. It produces non-recyclable rubbish, a major problem to our environment.

2. It creates air pollution. Some people will die early because of this pollution so why add to it unnecessarily?

3. Heat is produced and wasted when we need to avoid increasing the world temperature.

4. It is a waste of resources.

5. It will terrify some animals and can really harm them.

Why cannot we find a less harmful way of entertaining ourselves in November? Let’s hope we can do better next year. — Yours faithfully,

Stella Kendall

Checkendon