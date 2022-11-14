Monday, 14 November 2022

The Max factor...

American appointed new manager at the Kenton

WHILE the Kenton Theatre begins its search for another general manager, as we report on the front page this week, it seems a former holder of the post has troubles of his own.

Max Lewendel left Henley in March 2020 “by mutual agreement” after just eight months in the role.

Now he is directing a forthcoming production of Romeo and Juliet set in Thirties Germany which has caused controversy as its casting notice did not mention Jews.

In the play Romeo Montague is a member of Hitler Youth while Juliet Capulet is a young Jewish girl.

Mr Lewendel, who is Jewish, told the Jewish Chronicle that the omission of Jews from the casting call on social media that included “non-binary artists and/or those of global majority (sic), black or Asian heritage” was a mistake.

He said: “That is absolutely not what was intended and apologies to anyone that was understandably affected by this.”

Perhaps, after this controversy, he would like his old job back….

