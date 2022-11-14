Hidden Henley

HART Street in Henley has some fine buildings with plenty of history.

A glance along either side shows different roof lines and architecture.

Among the buildings is Magoos bar, which was formerly called the Old Rope Walk as there was probably a small factory years ago serving the commercial river traffic with marine ropes known as “warps”.

The manufacture of ropes required buildings that were long, narrow and often low as the workers would walk up and down turning and knitting fibres together to eventually create a strong rope able to withstand the weight of a cargo boat.

These were the predecessors of the immensely strong nautical tow lines used today that are made from synthetic material.