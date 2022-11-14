Monday, 14 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

14 November 2022

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

HART Street in Henley has some fine buildings with plenty of history.

A glance along either side shows different roof lines and architecture.

Among the buildings is Magoos bar, which was formerly called the Old Rope Walk as there was probably a small factory years ago serving the commercial river traffic with marine ropes known as “warps”.

The manufacture of ropes required buildings that were long, narrow and often low as the workers would walk up and down turning and knitting fibres together to eventually create a strong rope able to withstand the weight of a cargo boat.

These were the predecessors of the immensely strong nautical tow lines used today that are made from synthetic material.

14 November 2022

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33