Ten years ago...

A NEW cycle route is being considered that would reduce disruption during next year’s Challenge Henley event. The organisers have revealed they are considering altering their plans following complaints that the triathlon causes chaos and criticism by town councillors that it doesn’t deliver the economic benefits claimed. Some councillors called for the third annual event on September 8 to be postponed because all three proposed routes require 12-hour road closures, causing businesses and tourist attractions to shut.

A soldier who met his wife at a Remembrance Day service in Henley returned to the scene four years later with a second commendation. Cpl Carl Bennett, from Sonning Common, paid his respects in Market Place alongside his wife Laura and son Joe, two. The 25-year-old was promoted from lance corporal following his efforts in Afghanistan, where he rescued a vehicle from a ditch after it crashed into a civilian truck, killing two locals.

A village surgery has returned to normal after suffering two floods in less than six months. Faulty water heaters caused more than £60,000 damage to the surgery in Wanbourne Lane, Nettlebed.