Twenty five years ago...

A CALL has been made to boycott Henley’s Regal cinema over the sacking of a “Good Samaritan”. Tristan Arnison, 21, drove 14-year-old Maddy D’Arcy to Townlands Hospital to receive treatment despite being ordered to remain at the cinema. He was shocked to discover he was being sacked by the manager, Miss Nicola Atherton, for disobeying instructions. The move has so angered the girl and her friends they have vowed to boycott the cinema until he is

reinstated.

A man’s three-year fight to make Wargrave Road safer is being stepped up following the death of a motorcyclist. Martin Costelloe, who has been trying to have warning signs introduced and the speed limit reduced, met a Wokingham district councillor to discuss the issue only a few weeks ago.

Actor Michael Caine’s riverside home at North Stoke, near Goring, has been sold for in excess of

£1.8million. Rectory Farmhouse was placed on the market by the actor and his wife, Shakira, in June with a guide price of £2million. The couple bought the house for £400,000 in 1984.