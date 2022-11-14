Fifty years ago...

AS Mrs Rosina Lee, of Greys Green, attended her husband’s funeral on Wednesday, thieves entered her house and stole antiques worth £200. The house is next door to Greys village hall. Mrs Lee left the house at 2.30pm for St Nicholas Church, where the service for her husband Stanley was held. She returned at 4.30pm and found that seven antique potlids and an antique carriage clock had been taken.

The remembrance ceremony held in Henley market place on Sunday was well attended. It was preceded by a service at St Mary’s Church, conducted by the rector, Rev Michael Payne and attended by the Mayor and Corporation. Brig N J Dickson, president of the Henley branch of the Royal British Legion, gave the address in church and also from the town hall steps.

Henley MP Mr John Hay, and the next Tory candidate, Mr Michael Heseltine, both told local Conservatives on Friday that the Government had the country’s backing in its moves to fight inflation. Peter Walker, Secretary of State for Trade and Industry, was to have spoken at the Henley Conservatives’ annual dinner, but cancelled at short notice.