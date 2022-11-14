A hundred years ago...

IN an age where we hear so many lamentations on the decreasing hold of the churches, it is reassuring to know that the sources of natural piety are with us still, deep and unpolluted. Who could doubt that fact after taking part in that simple, yet unspeakably solemn ceremony in front of our town hall on Saturday, the walls of which bear the names of so many of the town’s heroes who fell in the Great War, in commemoration of Armistice Day.

A non-competitive exhibition of apples and pears was arranged in connection with the meeting of the Henley Literary and Social Society at the congregational hall in Reading Road. A very fine collection of fruit was staged, numbering some 380-odd dishes from the gardens of Greenlands; Joyce Grove, Nettlebed; Parkwood; Shiplake Court; The Beeches, Harpsden; and Remenham Place.

It was reported to the highways committee of Henley Rural District council that Hon H A Denison had offered land for the widening of Gillotts Road in Harpsden at a dangerous corner. It is recommended that Mr Denison’s offer be accepted and that the surveyor be authorised to carry out the work.