Let us remember the past for the sake of our future

TODAY is Armistice Day. It is a day to pause, to remember before God the fallen of two world wars and those who have been lost in conflict, as we recall the armistice that was signed at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Exactly 104 years ago today the First World War guns finally fell silent.

“But exactly who and what are we remembering?” I have been asked in previous years. “I don’t know anyone who died in the wars,” said another.

Here, I think, we all have a role to play. Remembering can help us to make sense of the past, the present and the future and often the way we remember best is through story.

Perhaps we are called to be story-bearers with the aim that past conflicts are not repeated and carried from the present into the future.

My father remembers the first Armistice Day following the Second World War in 1945.

He would tell his children and grandchildren and great grandchildren the story of how, as a boy living in London, he watched the cars, buses and taxis stop at 11 o’clock.

The drivers and passengers — still raw from the effects of war — climbed out of their vehicles and stood bareheaded in the city streets for a two-minute silence.

Overhearing a story of remembering from another grandfather to his grandson revealed the wartime secret of the National Trust house at Hughenden.

Sixty years after he worked on the highly confidential Operation Hillside, Victor Gregory visited the house with his grandson. A volunteer overheard Victor telling his grandson about his work there during the Second World War. A new avenue of information was opened up as the painstaking and meticulous work of cartographers — both civilian and military — unfolded.

The hand-drawn maps created from photographs taken by reconnaissance aircraft over Europe were then passed on to the Intelligence Branch.

The story of their work is both fascinating and challenging and helped to hasten the end of the war but, like every story of war, also contains human tragedy.

One mapmaker later reflected: “With our paintbrushes we had helped to kill people we did not know.”

One person we did know of was a young pilot involved in this reconnaissance work — Peter Spencer, who lost his life in 1943, aged 20, when his Spitfire crashed into the hillside on the edge of Turville Heath.

Taking on the role of story-bearers, we will be remembering before God Pilot Officer Spencer in a special service on Remembrance Sunday at Turville Heath at 2pm and honouring him — weather permitting — with a fly-past in a light aircraft.

Last year on Remembrance Sunday, when we honoured the crew of a Halifax that came down in Fawley, we discovered that being their story-bearers contributed towards new generations having an understanding of the importance of remembering: remembering the past for the sake of our present and their future.

How we all take forward our story-bearing, how we promote God’s peace that passes all understanding, may challenge us but we do need to find a way.