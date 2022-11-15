Car warning lights set off by wire-gnawing rabbit in engine

A RABBIT was found in the engine of a car while it was being disassembled at a garage in Henley, writes Marianna Casal.

Joe Tomczyk, a technician at Hofmann’s in Newtown Road, was servicing the Toyota C-HR when he spotted some gnaw marks underneath the bonnet.

The owner had taken the car for a check-up because warning lights on the dashboard had come on.

Mr Tomczyk and his colleague David Hoskins thought that a rat or mouse might have climbed inside so he removed a headlight and bumper to see if there was any more damage and found the terrified rabbit.

He said: “I’ve never seen anything like it. After I saw the gnaw marks, I called the customer to say that there was rodent damage on the vehicle and I would have to keep the car for another day as there was more work to do.

“During the diagnoses process we needed to remove the undertrays from the vehicle where all the sound deadening had been chewed.

“David heard some movement in the left-hand wing void and removed the wheel arch guard to investigate further and found the rabbit staring back him while sitting on top of the inside of the front bumper. We think he must have climbed up from underneath on to the undertrays and then would have been able to move around inside the engine bay area, finding a ‘safe place’ nestled just behind the front bumper. The cause of the warning lights was chewed wires.”

The rabbit was taken to the Henley Veterinary Centre in Reading Road which confirmed it was healthy and uninjured before it was sent to the Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital at Haddenham, near Aylesbury.

In July last year, a cat called Millie was found inside the bonnet of a car in Henley. Her tail was sucked into pulley which turns the cam belt and was wrapped tightly around the shaft three or four times, stripping off most of the fur in that area.

Millie was pulled against several pipes which got hotter and hotter as her owner approached the Waitrose car park off King’s Road. One of her back right paws was also dragged into a tight gap between two components, which crushed it.

Town councillor David Eggleton freed the cat using his tools and several bystanders helped.

A toe on Millie’s back foot had to be amputated at the Henley Veterinary Centre but otherwise she was unhurt.