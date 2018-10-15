Village social club named best by beer fans for third time

GORING Social Club has been honoured by the Campaign for Real Ale.

The private members’ club in High Street has been named club of the year for 2018 by CAMRA’s South Oxfordshire branch. It has also been listed in its Good Beer Guide 2019, which covers the whole country.

The club was singled out for the quality of its beers, which are looked after by steward Dave Dean and his assistant Adam Smith.

Members of CAMRA who visit the club regularly nominated it, saying the beer was consistently good as it was kept at the correct temperature, the pump lines were cleaned regularly and the barrels were correctly mounted on their stillage and left to condition. Branch representatives presented the club committee with a certificate. The club was previously named best in Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire in both 2011 and 2013 out of more than 100.

It has also been listed in the Good Beer Guide in several previous years.

Club secretary Ian King said: “It’s a good accolade to have won and we’re very pleased with it. It’s mostly down to the cellar team, who work hard to keep the beer in good condition at all times.”

The club, a free house, was founded in 1888 and was originally called Goring Working Men’s Club but changed its name in the Sixties. It serves up to three ales at a time — a regular session ale and one guest ale in the summer and two in the winter.

Mr Dean and his wife Jan have run the club for 26 years.