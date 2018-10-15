Monday, 15 October 2018

School highly commended

GORING Primary School was highly commended in the Mark Mattock Schools Challenge for its edible garden project.

This was launched by former pupil Calypso Cleverly, six, and her mother Sophia in 2016 when a group of youngsters and parents set up planters and beds in the school courtyard.

Now the children grow a range of fruit, vegetables and herbs which are used in school lunches and sold at school fund-raising events.

