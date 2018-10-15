Monday, 15 October 2018

Speed checks

TRAFFIC speeds and volumes in Whitchurch have been measured.

Monitoring equipment was loaned to the village for a week by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to gather data to back up long-standing complaints about speeding and congestion.

The results will be used to draw up plans to tackle the issues as part of the village plan.

