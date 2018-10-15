Speed checks

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
TRAFFIC speeds and volumes in Whitchurch have been measured.
Monitoring equipment was loaned to the village for a week by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to gather data to back up long-standing complaints about speeding and congestion.
The results will be used to draw up plans to tackle the issues as part of the village plan.
15 October 2018
More News:
Councillors vow to fight expansion of waste plant
COUNCILLORS in Wargrave have vowed to oppose ... [more]
Davies finishes second in age group on England debut at Chester marathon
A GRANDMOTHER from Goring has spoken of her pride ... [more]
POLL: Have your say