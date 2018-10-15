History talk

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
HISTORIAN Simon Draper, who compiled the official history of Goring, will give a talk at a meeting of the Goring Gap Local History Society at the village hall on Monday at 2.30pm.
Visitors are welcome. Entry for non-members is £4, including refreshments.
