Ideas for recreation ground

A CYCLE track was among suggestions put forward by residents for a new recreation ground in Sonning Common.

The parish council is going to create the facility with an amphitheatre-style playing field at Memorial Field, off Reades Lane, opposite Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School.

The site is earmarked for leisure use in the Sonning Common neighbourhood plan.

More than 200 people have responded to a public consultation on the plans.

Their suggestions included a parkour course, an all-weather training pitch, natural play areas for younger children and play areas with zip wires and jumping pillows.

Some residents wanted a wildlife conservation area or a community garden, a water feature, splash fountains and picnic areas.

The council’s working party will consider the suggestions before compiling a feasibility study.

It will consider funding and timescales as well as access to the area by car and on foot.