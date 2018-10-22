Monday, 22 October 2018

Advice on planning for a funeral

MORE than 20 people attended the third in the end of life series of health talks organised by the patient participation group at the the Bell Surgery in Henley.

The two-hour talk was held in the Maurice Tate room at Townlands Memorial Hospital on October 9 and was well received.

It included the many different ways there are to plan a funeral for a loved one and covered people’s wishes, burial, cremation and eco-friendly burials as well as costs.

The speakers included Julian Walker director of funeral directors A B Walker, Bruce Jones, of Tomalin & Sons, Andy Chanter, of the Woodland Burial Ground in Rotherfield Greys, and Sally Wiggin, an interfaith celebrant. They also answered questions.

Members of the audience were able to take away information and booklets provided by the speakers.

The next health talk will be on pain management and will take place at the same venue on Tuesday, October 30 from 6pm to 8pm.

Pictured, left to right, are Andrea Chanter, Bruce Jones, Sally Wiggin, Julian Walker, and Isobel Morrow, a member of the patient participation group who chaired the meeting.

