Monday, 29 October 2018

Pond tribute

A MEMORIAL plaque is to be installed at Widmore Pond in Sonning Common.

The parish council has a plaque to honour Dave Brownjohn, who died last year.

He had been responsible for looking after the pond with his wife Sheila since the Eighties.

The plaque will be put near the information board on Widmore Lane and Mrs Brownjohn will be invited to the unveiling.

