Pond tribute

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
Monday, 29 October 2018
A MEMORIAL plaque is to be installed at Widmore Pond in Sonning Common.
The parish council has a plaque to honour Dave Brownjohn, who died last year.
He had been responsible for looking after the pond with his wife Sheila since the Eighties.
The plaque will be put near the information board on Widmore Lane and Mrs Brownjohn will be invited to the unveiling.
29 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
‘Uncle Mick’ retires from oldest shop in the village
A SHOPKEEPER in Sonning Common has retired after ... [more]
TV presenter swaps property hunting for river punting
TELEVISION presenter Jonnie Irwin spent a day ... [more]
POLL: Have your say