Duke of Edinburgh’s Award presentation

TEN children were presented with Duke of Edinburgh’s Award certificates following the completion of their courses at the Eyot Centre in Wargrave Road, Henley.

Four receiving bronze awards and six silver.

Course manager Kevin Nutt said: “Congratulations to them all.”

For more information, visit www.eyotdofe.com

