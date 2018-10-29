Home award

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
Monday, 29 October 2018
HANOVER Housing Association, which owns Hanover House, the retirement complex in Homelands Way, Henley, has become the first national housing organisation to receive the RSPCA’s PawPrint gold award.
The award recognises commitment to pioneering initiatives around animal welfare. Hanover says it encompasses pet plans with those for care as it believes pet ownership is beneficial to physical, social and psychological wellbeing.
29 October 2018
