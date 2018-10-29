Home award

Monday, 29 October 2018

HANOVER Housing Association, which owns Hanover House, the retirement complex in Homelands Way, Henley, has become the first national housing organisation to receive the RSPCA’s PawPrint gold award.

The award recognises commitment to pioneering initiatives around animal welfare. Hanover says it encompasses pet plans with those for care as it believes pet ownership is beneficial to physical, social and psychological wellbeing.

