Vaccine shortage

A SMALL number of patients at the Bell Surgery in Henley have had their flu vaccine appointments postponed.

Janet Waters, who chairs the practice’s patient participation group, says most patients received their jabs as planned last week but a handful were asked to come back.

Similar delays have been reported across the country, although the NHS denies there is a national shortage of vaccines due to delays in transporting the medication to where it is needed.

Mrs Waters said: “This is a national issue. I’ve spoken to some group members who got their jabs and others who didn’t and I know a friend of mine who’s registered at a surgery in Caversham experienced similar problems.

“The surgery set aside two days when it had 11 people giving the vaccines and we’re still urging those who need it to get in touch. We have assured everyone that they will get an appointment.”

• A talk on pain management will be held in the Maurice Tate room at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. It will be led by Dr Husham Alshather and Dr Deepak Ravindram. from the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust. To book a place, call the Bell Surgery on (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net