Bollards to prevent unlawful parking

BOLLARDS are to be installed at 23 spaces in the car park at Goring community centre.

The parish council has agreed to take action following complaints from Tanya Brown, the owner of Goring Hardware next door, about people parking there without permission.

Mrs Brown pays more than £700 a year for the use of two bays behind the centre in Station Road but says she shouldn’t have to when others use it free.

In a letter to the council, she said: “I have not yet renewed my permit for parking as I have some issues concerning this.

“Having paid over £700 last year, which is an awful lot of money for a small, local business, I was somewhat irked to see the public using it for free.

“I go in and out at least once per day and several times a week I encounter someone who parks and then disappears into the arcade or uses the station.

“It’s a bit rich that I and other businesses seem to be funding a car park for local use. If you are going to charge us, you should make it exclusively for those who do pay by means of a barrier or a ‘policing’ campaign so people get the message.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to park and potentially happy to pay but object to others parking free and nothing being done.”

Councillors have agreed to install bollards which can be lowered by permitted drivers with a key. This will cost about £56 per space.

Councillor Kevin Bulmer said: “The only sensible solution is for us to put some bollards in.

“If we are going to provide parking at this location, it must be done more professionally.”

The council says it currently loses thousands of pounds on renting the rear half of the site from Oxfordshire County Council.

It does this to give staff at local businesses somewhere to park but it needs to recoup some of its costs.