Wrong title

Steel rail gantries ‘should be made more attractive’
METAL gantries installed along the railway line ... [more]
Monday, 05 November 2018
A REPORT in the Henley Standard on October 19 incorrectly described Paula Isaac as chairwoman of the town’s Gainsborough Residents’ Association. In fact she is vice-chairman. We apologise for the error.
05 November 2018
More News:
Steel rail gantries ‘should be made more attractive’
METAL gantries installed along the railway line ... [more]
Church in new appeal for funds after annexe costs soar
MORE donations are needed in order to complete a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say