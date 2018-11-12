How to manage pain, by the experts

PAIN management was the subject of the latest in a series of free health education talks at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley, writes Lynne Alderson.

The speakers were four specialists from the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, who described how they work with in-patients, attending to people following trauma or major surgery.

They run outpatient clinics for acute and chronic pain and opioid reduction as well as hosting group sessions for self-management.

The team explained that as much as half the UK population suffers chronic pain, engendering a £584million annual bill for analgesics.

Fibromyalgia has been in the news with broadcaster Kirsty Young stepping down from BBC radio and Lady Gaga halting a world tour due to the illness.

Consultants Dr Husham Al-Shather and Dr Deepak Ravindra and their colleagues gave some fascinating insights into this condition and into the role of pain as a protective function which is only beginning to be understood.

The message for the audience was to visit the GP for referral but to go straight to the Royal Berks in the case of sudden or severe pain accompanied by fever.

The department, which is rated “outstanding”, is now running clinics at Townlands.

This fascinating session was much appreciated by the audience of 47 who packed the Maurice Tate room. As usual, there was time for questions and networking with the specialists.

It was organised by the patient participation group of the Bell Surgery, which is chaired by Janet Waters.

The next talk in the series is called “The Townlands rapid access care unit” and will take place on December 4. To book a place, call the surgery on (01491) 843250.

Next year’s talks include February 12 — Urology, April 16 — Dermatology and June 11 — Respiratory.

Pictured, left to right, are Dr Husham Al-Shather, consultant in pain medicine, anaesthesia and perioperative medicine, Kaleigh Sloman, pain specialist nurse, Nurgul Gurleyen, clinical nurse specialist, Dr Deepak Ravindran, consultant in anaesthesia, pain and musculoskeletal medicine, and Janet Waters, chairwoman, patient participation group