Citizen's Advice

PEOPLE who have difficulty paying their energy bills might be able to take advantage of the Warm Home Discount.

This a new kind of grant offered by the Government and energy suppliers.

The scheme provides people on low incomes with a single discount of £140 on their winter electricity bill. (You might be able to get the discount applied to your gas bill instead — contact your supplier to find out.)

The discount will not affect your Cold Weather Payment or Winter Fuel Payment.

Not all energy suppliers are part of the scheme. You can contact your supplier to see if they offer the discount. (If the supplier doesn’t, you might want to switch to a supplier that does.)

Most people who are eligible will receive the discount automatically, without having to apply.

This will be the case if, on July 8, you were with an energy supplier that is part of the scheme, receiving the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit and your name (or your partner’s name) was on the bill.

If you don’t receive the discount automatically, you might be eligible if you have a low income and receive certain means-tested benefits. Bear in mind that energy suppliers could have different eligibility rules.

Applications for the discount open at different times for each supplier and people who are not auto-enrolled need to apply as soon as possible to improve their chances.

For more information, visit www.gov.uk/the-warm-home-discount-scheme

You can call Citizens Advice on 03444 111 444, or email henley@osavcab.org.uk or visit www.citizensadvice.

org.uk

You can also call into your nearest Citizens Advice office, which is at 32 Market Place, Henley. The office is open from 10am to 3pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2pm to 6pm on Wednesdays and 10am to 1pm on Fridays.

The telephone advice line is available from 10am to 6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10am to 6.30pm on Thursdays and 10am to 4pm on Fridays.