Fruit trees planted at recreation ground

A SECOND community orchard has been planted in Henley.

Residents helped the town council’s parks team to plant 12 fruit trees at Freemans Meadow, off Fair Mile.

The apple, pear, crab apple and quince trees were paid for by the council together with tree guards, hedging and shrubs.

Among the volunteers were members of the Friends of Freemans Meadow. Helen Gaynor, a member of the group, who lives in Bell Street, said: “It’s something to enhance this rather unattractive corner.

“When it’s established people can come along and have the fruit. The parks team will teach us what to do with pruning and help these trees improve. People with the knowledge or an interest can help.”

Park warden Kyle Dowling said: “We want to get the community involved and have children coming up here with their parents to pick fruit. It’s a nice corner of the park to enhance, making a dull area inviting again.”

He hoped the orchard would become as popular as the first one which was planted off Paradise Road in January.

Mr Dowling said: “It’s awesome up there. The trees have already started producing fruit and these won’t take long either.”