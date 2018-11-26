Residents help plant spring bulbs at entrance to estate

RESIDENTS of two sheltered housing schemes for people with learning disabilities in Henley planted spring bulbs at the entrance to the town’s Gainsborough estate.

The volunteers, who live at the Mencap accommodation in Reading Road and Gainsborough Crescent, helped town councillor David Eggleton to dig holes and lay about 800 crocuses and daffodils which will bloom in the New Year.

Cllr Eggleton, chairman of Gainsborough Residents’ Association, bought some of the bulbs for a discount at the Toad Hall garden centre and the rest were donated by the town council’s parks services team. The Mencap residents, who were accompanied by their support workers, dug clusters of small holes using a special tool before placing a bulb in each one and replacing the soil.

Cllr Eggleton, who lives in Gainsborough Road, said: “We’ve put them in clumps and we’ll see how it looks when they come up in January.” Support worker Maddella Denman said: “It’s nice for these guys to get out of the house and do something outdoors.

“They’ve been welcomed by the community and are very lucky that David will always help them. He’s always the first person by their side if there’s a problem and will help with issues like parked cars that block access for wheelchairs.”