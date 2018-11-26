Monday, 26 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Memorial day

A SERVICE will be held at St Bartholomew’s Church in Nettelebd at 2.30pm on Sunday in memory of friends and relatives who died in the care of the Sue Ryder hospice in village.

It will be followed by afternoon tea at the hospice. Anyone wishing to attend should call (01491) 641384.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33